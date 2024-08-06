‘The turnover just wasn’t really there’ - bookmakers give mixed verdict on trade at Glorious Goodwood

Two bookmakers have expressed concerns over the levels of betting interest at Glorious Goodwood as on-course firms offered a mixed review of trade at the meeting last week.

Tattersalls bookmaker Martin Davies reported the number of tickets he took was down ten per cent compared with the previous full meeting in 2022.

Davies’s take and profit was reduced by 14 per cent compared to two years ago, while the average stake per slip went from £13.95 to £13.32 and the percentage profit stayed almost exactly the same at 12.65 per cent gross.