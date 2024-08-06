- More
‘The turnover just wasn’t really there’ - bookmakers give mixed verdict on trade at Glorious Goodwood
Two bookmakers have expressed concerns over the levels of betting interest at Glorious Goodwood as on-course firms offered a mixed review of trade at the meeting last week.
Tattersalls bookmaker Martin Davies reported the number of tickets he took was down ten per cent compared with the previous full meeting in 2022.
Davies’s take and profit was reduced by 14 per cent compared to two years ago, while the average stake per slip went from £13.95 to £13.32 and the percentage profit stayed almost exactly the same at 12.65 per cent gross.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'The six pounds is a fair bit to turn around' - weight swing with Big Evs gives Asfoora camp confidence of Nunthorpe reversal
- Impressive Dante winner Economics set for French return as connections decide to bypass Juddmonte International
- 'None of her defeats were jockey error' - should the Gosdens stick or twist with Kieran Shoemark as their retained jockey?
- BHA looking for a 'next generation leader' as search for Julie Harrington's successor begins
- 'You can't run away from one' - Owen Burrows relishing City Of Troy challenge with course specialist Alflaila
- 'The six pounds is a fair bit to turn around' - weight swing with Big Evs gives Asfoora camp confidence of Nunthorpe reversal
- Impressive Dante winner Economics set for French return as connections decide to bypass Juddmonte International
- 'None of her defeats were jockey error' - should the Gosdens stick or twist with Kieran Shoemark as their retained jockey?
- BHA looking for a 'next generation leader' as search for Julie Harrington's successor begins
- 'You can't run away from one' - Owen Burrows relishing City Of Troy challenge with course specialist Alflaila