The ten-horse trainer bidding to build on his perfect Epsom record this season

Ten-horse Somerset trainer Malcolm Saunders boasts a perfect record at Epsom this season and he will go in search of a hat-trick with Redredrobin in the 7f handicap (4.10).

The six-year-old mare's form this season reads 41121511, with the most recent of those two victories coming over this course and distance and under jockey William Carson, who is aboard again.

Saunders is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate as Joi Choi's win at Salisbury last Thursday means he has trained two winners from six runners in the last fortnight.

Redredrobin (yellow and red): pictured winning at Chepstow Credit: Dan Istitene

"It's been marvellous to go to places like Epsom as we tend to keep to tracks like Bath and Chepstow," Saunders said. "This year especially Redredrobin seems to really have turned the corner. It's taken a while for her to come to herself but she's a lot stronger this year.

"She was bought as a yearling and she's been here all her life but, while she showed little bits, it hasn't seemed to click with her until now. She's very straightforward and no problem to train. She's a nice horse to have in the yard."

Saunders is 2-2 at Epsom thanks to Redredrobin's exploits this season but his overall total is impressive, as he has saddled seven winners at the track from 28 runners for a 25 per cent strike-rate and +32.87 profit to a £1 stake.

Spotlight verdict

Prominent racer who is enjoying a fine season, winning for the fifth time in 2023 when keeping on strongly over course and distance two weeks ago; 3lb rise for the latest win seems lenient since she beat another in-form and progressive rival, who has won again since, in a good Topspeed figure; obvious claims.



On his mare's prospects this afternoon, he said: "Although she's got a lot of weight, which isn't ideal, I just feel she's running well enough at the track it's worth a go.

"She's not a good-to-firm horse, it's rained the last couple of times she's been there, so I'm not worried if they're due some rain. The weight won't make it is easy but she seems to find more when they come to her."

On Carson, he added: "She gets on well with William. We like our horses ridden not too far off the pace and he jumps her out and she's travelled well and it's worked. He's happier if he's prominent with horses."

Redredrobin 16:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Malcolm Saunders

Read this next:

Play or lay? Assessing the chances of the big-race favourites on Saturday

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing selections at Newbury and Epsom on Friday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.