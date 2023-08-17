The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing selections at Newbury and Epsom on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Boiling Point (2.40 Newbury)

This son of Too Darn Hot returns to the scene of his debut second and although he took a while to get into the race, he stayed on well and improvement should be forthcoming. He should have no issues with stepping up in trip to a mile given his dam, Lady Momoka, won over that distance. Notable entries for the Champagne Stakes and Royal Lodge Stakes tell you Roger Varian thinks highly of him and the jockey booking of James Doyle, whose record is 3-11 in the past fortnight, catches the eye.

Majestic Beauty (3.45 Newbury)

The Alice Haynes-trained filly took her record to 2-2 in a competitive field at Musselburgh last time. She should be open to more improvement here as she steps up to Listed company for the first time, with the added benefit of her connections being in good form. Amo Racing have sent out five winners from 23 runners in the past fortnight, while retained jockey Kevin Stott partners her for the second time and is coming off the back of Group 1 success last weekend.

Redredrobin (4.10 Epsom)

Redredrobin is attempting to land a course-and-distance hat-trick after back-to-back wins at the track for Malcolm Saunders. Her last success yielded a career-best effort on RPRs and the form of that contest has been franked with the runner-up, Kimnkate, winning at Newmarket last week. Saunders is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the past two weeks, with two winners from six runners, and his in-form six-year-old mare can prove too strong for her rivals.

