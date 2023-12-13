Julie Harrington says 'we're sorry' as BHA vows to tackle bullying and sexual misconduct in racing

Almost half of the more than 350 reported incidents investigated by British horseracing’s safeguarding department since 2018 have been concerned with either sexual misconduct or bullying, it was revealed on Wednesday.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington issued an apology and added: "We are determined to put it right."

Harrington’s comments came as the BHA announced an updated strategy on safeguarding and human welfare, which coincided with the publication of PhD research into gender inequalities in racing by Durham University’s Dr Eleanor Boden.

Among the 350-plus incidents of alleged misconduct reported to the BHA under the heading of safeguarding in the last five years, 22 per cent concerned bullying, while 26 per cent were for sexual misconduct.

Among those latter claims and cases, 41 per cent were for sexual assault, rape or attempted rape.

It was also revealed that there are 14 cases of interim suspensions of licensed individuals pending either criminal or safeguarding panel investigations.

Harrington said: “There are many parts of the culture of British racing that we are incredibly proud of, especially the lengths to which people go to to protect, support and care for one another.

“It is essential that everyone working in our sport is treated with dignity and respect, and that we all maintain the highest standards of behaviour.

“However, evidence published today, from both the BHA safeguarding team and Dr Eleanor Boden’s study into the experiences of women in our sport, show that this hasn’t always been the case.

“We are really sorry for this and are determined to put it right.”

The BHA first established a safeguarding unit under Matt Mancini in 2018 and it is the data collected by his team – as well as issues which arose in high-profile cases such as Robbie Dunne’s bullying of Bryony Frost and Johnny Farrelly’s exclusion from the sport in 2021 for six safeguarding breaches – which has informed the updated measures announced on Wednesday.

Those include enhanced safeguarding and welfare education for employers and employees, with specific training around sexual abuse and misconduct, simplified reporting mechanisms and an awareness campaign to improve understanding of what sexual misconduct is.

Harrington added: “Many people in British racing won’t be personally aware of instances of bullying, sexual misconduct or other forms of discrimination. But that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist.

“The BHA will now lead on the delivery of the safeguarding strategy but together with colleagues from across our industry.

“The success of our industry is dependent on the health and happiness of our people, so we must tackle issues like bullying and sexual harassment head on, if we want to attract and, importantly, retain and develop a valued and high-performing workforce.

“It’s critical to British racing’s long-term prosperity.”

The BHA, which has said it will use data and research to better respond to “emerging risks and trends”, admitted that it had seen a sharp rise in the number of reported cases of serious sexual misconduct.

Tim Naylor, the BHA’s head of integrity and regulation, said: “We’ve seen a year-on-year increase in reports coming in.

“I would say that is inevitable and in many ways a good sign that we are raising awareness in the ability to report.

“What we’ve seen since 2023 is an increase in those more complex, serious sexual assault and rape investigations. A third of all reports relating to those types of matters have come in since 2023.”

Harrington pointed out that the police were seeing a similar rise in the reporting of serious sexual offences in 2023, while Naylor said that he expects a further spike in the numbers as racing’s workforce becomes more aware and more confident in improved safeguarding structures at the BHA.

“I expect or I hope there will be an increase in reporting,” said Naylor. “I saw an increase in reporting when we first published the safeguarding policy in 2018.

“I’ve witnessed an increase following cases like that of Robbie Dunne, and following the implementation of the code of conduct. So for me, at this initial stage, sadly I almost hope there is an increase in cases we are dealing with, because it shows that people feel more comfortable and safer in bringing their concerns to us at the BHA."

If you need help, support or witness or experience any unacceptable behaviour, please report it to respect@britishhorseracing.com, or call the BHA’s confidential reporting service, RaceWISE on 08000 852 580