The Queen Consort to join King Charles on the ownership of the royal horses

The Queen Consort will be listed as the joint-owner of the royal horses in training alongside the King in a shift that recognises her own keen interest and involvement in racing.

Following the death of the Queen in September, the ownership of the royal horses passed to King Charles III with speculation he would be joined immediately as joint-owner by the Queen Consort.

However, the horses initially raced only in the name of the King, with the monarch having seven winners from 30 runners over jumps and on the Flat in Britain, topped by Perfect Alibi’s win in the Listed Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth in October.