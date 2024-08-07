- More
'The owners are adamant she's not on the market' - Sweet Solera hopeful out to cap Gemma Tutty's terrific season
Burgeoning trainer Gemma Tutty is closing in on a career-best total in an already "amazing" season and intends to take on the might of Ballydoyle and Godolphin with exciting York debut winner Elsie’s Ruan at Newmarket on Saturday.
Elsie’s Ruan showed a very willing attitude to score by a head from a more experienced rival on the Knavesmire last month, pulling five lengths clear of the third and leading to interest from potential suitors.
Her owners – registered as UK Lift & Escalator Company Limited – have stressed she is not for sale and Tutty is leaning towards a tilt at the £60,000 Group 3 Jenningsbet Sweet Solera Stakes (3.40) at the July course. However, the trainer will also enter the daughter of Ulysses in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury next Wednesday.
- Notable Speech level pegging with City Of Troy for Cartier Horse of the Year after Sussex success
- Meet the teams: we profile the 12 riders taking part in Saturday's Shergar Cup
- ‘The turnover just wasn’t really there’ - bookmakers give mixed verdict on trade at Glorious Goodwood
- 'The six pounds is a fair bit to turn around' - weight swing with Big Evs gives Asfoora camp confidence of Nunthorpe reversal
- Impressive Dante winner Economics set for French return as connections decide to bypass Juddmonte International
