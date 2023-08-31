The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Thirsk, Fontwell and Wolverhampton on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Thyer (2.20 Thirsk)

Third on his debut at Newbury and the form of that 7f novice event has been working out well. The fifth, Grand Karat, was third behind the unbeaten Alshinfarah on his next start at Haydock where the second, Remaadd, has also won since. Mai Dubai was beaten four and a half lengths by Thyer at Newbury and has subsequently landed a Southwell novice. The step up to a mile should not be an issue for Andrew Balding's juvenile as his dam, Magical Rhythms, beat Group 1 winner Lady Bowthorpe over the same trip.

Thibault (3.38 Fontwell)

Adam West enjoyed the biggest triumph of his career with Live In The Dream's success in the Group 1 Nunthorpe recently and the trainer's smart dual-purpose performer Thibault has dropped to an appealing mark. The ten-year-old has been dropped 4lb since his last run over hurdles when he was fourth at Uttoxeter, form which has been boosted by the fifth, Watergrange Jack, winning both of his starts since. Thibault has form figures of 2314 at Fontwell and is rated 3lb lower than when scoring over this track and trip in March last year. The veteran runs off a 7lb lower rating than his last winning mark, therefore should be very competitive although Nibras Gold did chase home a subsequent winner last time and is respected.

Billiegee (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Made a promising debut when second at Kempton in an 11-runner maiden. Billiegee comfortably beat the reopposing Dancing Eyes on that occasion and should confirm the firm even over a longer trip. Wolverhampton is James Ferguson's winngmost track and the Newmarket trainer has saddled three winners from seven runners at Dunstall Park in 2023. He looks to have found a good opportunity for his daughter of Waldgeist to get off the mark, although it is worth monitoring any market support for Charlie Johnston's debutante Middlesex.

Read these next:

'She looks a strong stayer' - Paul Kealy with five Friday selections

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.