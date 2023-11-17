'That kind of generation won't come around again for a while' - Sean Bowen reveals his two favourite jockeys (and it's not AP or Ruby)

Sean Bowen has paid tribute to the golden generation of riders who came before him as being key formative influences in his career – and nominated Barry Geraghty and Davy Russell as his favourites.

The runaway leader in the British jockeys' championship was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper as he reflected on his burning ambition to be champion jockey, his shocking dependence on partner Harriet Matthews and the privilege of learning his trade among a remarkable era in the weighing room.

Bowen, who began riding when Sir Anthony McCoy, Richard Johnson, Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty and Davy Russell were all in their pomp, reasoned that it meant more to win when you were beating the best and it was never hard to be humble in such exalted company.

The 26-year-old, from one of Britain’s most celebrated racing families as the son of trainer Peter, said: "I like to think I didn't go into the weighing room with the wrong attitude, because Mum and Dad would never have put up with that, and anyway I was lucky in that when I started, AP was still riding, Dickie [Johnson] was still riding, Ruby was still riding, Barry was still riding, Davy Russell has only just retired.

"That kind of generation won't come around again for a while so I think I was lucky to be there, especially when I look back and remember that AP handed me the conditional jockeys' title at Sandown on his last day at the end of my first season.

"They were all great jockeys but very different people. AP would keep himself to himself, which was his character, and Dickie was a very nice guy who would give you any help you needed. But the two I looked up to most were Barry and Davy, both very relaxed people, relaxed on a horse, great at settling them. I'd say they were my favourites, but there were so many good ones among them."

However, from his recent experiences of challenging for the title, he does now have even greater respect for 20-time champion McCoy and four-time champion Johnson, who was also runner-up 17 times (16 behind McCoy).

"The title is relentless," he added. "I don't know how McCoy did it for so long, and even more so I don't know how Dickie did it for so long when he wasn't winning the title. That would drive you mad, all that relentless effort and no title at the end of it."

