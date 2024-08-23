Sussex scorer Notable Speech on track for potential generational clash with classy Charyn in Prix du Moulin

Godolphin’s 2,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech is to have his next start in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp where he could well face a mouthwatering clash with fellow two-time Group 1 winner Charyn.

Charlie Appleby booked Newmarket’s July course on Friday morning for his star three-year-old to enjoy an easy workout under former top jockey Paul Eddery over a mile, and afterwards revealed the plan to give Notable Speech his first overseas outing in France on September 8.

The son of Dubawi gave Appleby his second 2,000 Guineas triumph when overcoming Rosallion at Newmarket in May but turned in a below-par effort when finishing behind the same rival in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot the following month.