Britain
premium

'Surprising and unexpected' - how Michael Caulfield became a link between racing and England's Euro 2024 bid

Michael Caulfield: 'It's good to talk - and this will be an opportunity for trainers to talk'
Michael Caulfield: namechecked by England striker Ivan Toney after extra-time win over Slovakia

A former member of the racing fraternity could be helping England to Euro 2024 glory, with striker Ivan Toney recently crediting Michael Caulfield for controlling his emotions on the pitch.

Caulfield, who was chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) in 15 years there, is now a sport psychologist for Brentford FC and has been working with the forward, who mentioned Caulfield in a post-match interview after he came off the bench to assist England's winner in their 2-1 extra-time victory over Slovakia on Sunday.

"It was very surprising and unexpected," Caulfield said when asked about his name being mentioned by Toney. "I see him a lot and see what he's capable of doing. When he came on, the game was done. However, his impact on the pitch was huge. He helped create the goals and it didn't surprise me."

Published on inBritain

