Starlust camp confident decision to supplement for Middle Park will be money well spent

Starlust and Hector Crouch after their win
Starlust: added to the Middle Park Stakes at cost of £20,000

A timely form boost and the prospect of firmer ground at Newmarket on Saturday have convinced connections of Starlust that supplementing the colt for the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (3.00) was the right call.

Owners Jim and Fitri Hay paid £20,000 on Monday to add the Ralph Beckett-trained Starlust to the race after two of the horses he defeated in the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes at Kempton fought out the finish to last weekend’s Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes. Array, who has twice finished behind Starlust this season, scored at Newbury with Seven Questions close behind in third.

Alex Cole, racing manager for the Hays, said on Tuesday: “The form was franked strongly in the Mill Reef with Array winning and Seven Questions arguably being unlucky in third, so it was something we had to consider. Starlust was in a Group 2 in France next month, but he does want decent ground and there’s a good chance we’re going to get that at Newmarket this weekend. 

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 19:37, 26 September 2023
