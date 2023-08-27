'She's always worked nicely at home' - meet the trainer with a perfect record at two of today's tracks

Ollie Sangster has made an immediate impact as a new trainer this season and he is hoping to break into double figures for the campaign this afternoon.

Sangster has two runners, the first at Chepstow, where he has a 100 per cent record courtesy of Per Contra's impressive debut victory last month, and that colt has since been bought by powerful owners Wathnan Racing.

Today he relies on another juvenile in the unraced Churchill gelding Leguizamo , who like many of his horses runs in the famous blue and green silks of Red Post Racing, made famous by the likes of El Gran Senor and Rodrigo De Triano.

"He should run okay and has done plenty of work," the trainer said of the 12-1 shot. "Hopefully he'll handle the conditions. He's been gelded but he's straightforward enough, we just felt like he didn't necessarily need them!"

Sangster also boasts perfect records at Ffos Las and Southwell, where his other runner heads, and admits he puts plenty of consideration into where he places his young horses.

"I do think about it a lot," he said. "We just try to run them where they're capable of winning, although I suspect a lot of the winners we've had would have won at other tracks too. Chepstow is local enough to us so it works well."

Despite being beaten comprehensively in her first two starts, a decent performance is expected from Boann , who will bid to continue the trainer's flawless record at the Nottinghamshire track.

"She's been a little disappointing," he said. "She's always worked nicely at home and she's got a tongue-tie on for the first time. She did okay on her last run on her first start after a break so hopefully we might see some improvement – she hasn't shown what she can do on the track yet."

Spotlight verdicts

Boann (2.35 Southwell)

Down the field in both her runs and has quite a lot to find back in trip; tongue-tie added

Boann 14:35 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Leguizamo (2.50 Chepstow)

One to note in the betting with the stable 5-21 with 2yos on turf this season

Leguizamo 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Sangster trains just 27 horses from his base in Wiltshire but has already had nine winners from 41 runners for a thoroughly respectable 22 per cent strike-rate this term and is delighted with how things are going in his maiden season.

"You never know how you're going to get on, especially considering 90 per cent of our yard is made up of two-year-olds," he said. "It's obviously a bit of a risk there as you don't have the older horses to rely on so much, but we're happy. We're a small team, everyone works hard and thankfully we've had some nice results."

One of those standout moments came when Shuwari struck in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown last month and the trainer is targeting another valuable juvenile prize with Per Contra .

"He's in good form," he said of the unbeaten prospect. "There is the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock, which is a Listed race over a mile, and I suspect that's where he's going to go."

