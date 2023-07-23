'She could turn out to be a Cup horse next year' - our expert delivers his verdict on a pulsating Irish Oaks

Savethelastdance was a last-gasp winner of the Irish Oaks on Sunday, a performance which seemingly opened up new avenues for the Epsom runner-up. The second-placed Bluestocking reversed Newbury and Ascot form with Warm Heart and looks sure to pick up her own Group 1 before long. Read what our expert analyst Justin O'Hanlon made of the exciting Classic . . .

An extraordinary race as the Epsom runner-up won from an unpromising position and showed that there are some options with her regarding her future. This was a seventh win in the race for Aidan O'Brien, who also saddled the third.

1 Savethelastdance

Savethelastdance had the rain in her favour. Her performance at Chester showed that, as did her run at Epsom where she handled neither ground nor track and did remarkably well to finish second. This was just as remarkable. The plan seemed to be to sit handy, but early in the straight she appeared to be going nowhere. She just seems to hit prolonged flat spots at what would normally be vital stages in the race. When she got going here, she really picked up strongly on the climb to the finish and even won with a little bit in hand. The St Leger (now a best-priced 6-1) would look to be a natural target looking at this, and the gap between the two races might prove ideal given the hard race she had here. She could turn out to be a Cup horse next year.

2 Bluestocking

Bluestocking had been beaten twice by Warm Heart but she proved a different proposition here and the ground had to be a big factor. She did everything right, travelled through the race and was delivered with a well-timed challenge. The Yorkshire Oaks looks the logical next step.

Bluestocking (left): one to watch out for at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

3 Library

Library was a confirmed stayer and was ridden as such. It looked for all the world as though Gavin Ryan had done too much in front, but he knew what he was doing and to her credit she really kept finding. She just was not quite good enough.

4 Lumiere Rock

Lumiere Rock jumped out to be handy, and perhaps her rider decided that Library was going a stride too quick. She sat in behind and she kept going. She might even get further and there is probably a good race to be won with her.

5 Warm Heart

Warm Heart had won on heavy but in better company she showed that good ground is what she wants. She struggled to get into any sort of rhythm here and just kept on at the same pace.

Warm Heart: may need decent ground to be seen at her best Credit: Edward Whitaker

Be Happy had won on deep ground and came here fairly unexposed. She ran okay, she kept going and there could be more to come from her.

7 Azazat

Azazat came there travelling better than anything early in the straight but she just didn't get home. The ground could have been a big factor with her too.

8 Comhra

Comhra was too keen for her own good and didn't see it out.

What they said

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Savethelastdance

Ryan gave her a brilliant ride; he remotivated her. When she was in a little bit of trouble he kept her coming forward without panicking and got her out. Then he asked her to come again. It's a very difficult thing to motivate a horse on that type of ground but she did answer for him. He was brilliant on her. It's a long time since she ran in the Oaks and she had a break after Epsom too. Obviously, we knew this was her first run back for an autumn campaign. She's big and relaxed, and obviously the ground was different than what she ran on last time. The lads were delighted with her at home – she was thriving and doing great. Chris's filly [Hayes on seventh-placed Azazat] just came around her when she was just starting to get going and she might have got a little bit intimidated by her. I'd say she's going to sharpen up a good bit from today. She's a massive, big masculine filly and has a big, strong backside on her. She's out of a Scat Daddy mare and obviously by Galileo. All the Galileo came out when Ryan really wanted her, she got down for him. It's very possible she'll stay in training. The lads have been doing that if everything is well over the last few years. If they decided that we'd be delighted. She had her time after the Oaks to build into this.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Bluestocking

It was a great run and we were just beaten by a better filly – I’m thrilled with her. She got a perfect ride. He hit the front inside the distance, he didn’t go and get there too soon or anything like that. Everything went right and we were just beaten by a better one. Colin just couldn’t believe he was beaten. That was the gist of it. Look, she’s run great, really great and I’m delighted with her. She’s progressing lovely. She will go to York now, I would imagine. Either for the Galtres Stakes or the Yorkshire Oaks. It would be nice to win a race with her!

