Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Rising French star Alexis Pouchin ready for Inspiral test with 'uncomplicated' Mqse De Sevigne

Alexis Pouchin and Mqse De Sevigne return after the Prix Rothschild
Alexis Pouchin and Mqse De Sevigne return after the Prix Rothschild

Inspiral and Frankie Dettori can be assured of a serious challenger from France in Saturday's Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes, after it was revealed that dual Group 1 winner Mqse De Sevigne would make the trip with rising star Alexis Pouchin in the saddle.

Mqse De Sevigne, representing trainer Andre Fabre and owner-breeder Edouard de Rothschild, improved on some second-placed efforts to strike in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville on what was her first attempt over a straight mile under Pouchin.

The 22-year-old rode his first Group winner only at the start of April but has shown he has the nerve to cope with the big occasion, adding a second Group 1 with Mqse De Sevigne in the Prix Jean Romanet at the expense of Via Sistina.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 4 October 2023Last updated 18:49, 4 October 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain