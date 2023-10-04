Rising French star Alexis Pouchin ready for Inspiral test with 'uncomplicated' Mqse De Sevigne
Inspiral and Frankie Dettori can be assured of a serious challenger from France in Saturday's Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes, after it was revealed that dual Group 1 winner Mqse De Sevigne would make the trip with rising star Alexis Pouchin in the saddle.
Mqse De Sevigne, representing trainer Andre Fabre and owner-breeder Edouard de Rothschild, improved on some second-placed efforts to strike in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville on what was her first attempt over a straight mile under Pouchin.
The 22-year-old rode his first Group winner only at the start of April but has shown he has the nerve to cope with the big occasion, adding a second Group 1 with Mqse De Sevigne in the Prix Jean Romanet at the expense of Via Sistina.
