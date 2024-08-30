Raheem Sterling Foundation link-up with Racing Pathway can open up the sport to 'much wider audience'

Josh Apiafi is excited about the prospect of creating fresh opportunities to broaden racing's audience following the announcement the Raheem Sterling Foundation has joined the Racing Pathway Supporter Network.

The Racing Pathway, founded by Sky Sports Racing broadcaster and entrepreneur Apiafi and his team of associates in 2019, strives to promote the sport to a younger generation through initiatives such as the Racing Media Academy.

Apiafi believes the addition of the Raheem Sterling Foundation, founded by the Premier League star in 2021, to its supporter network can help attract a wider and more diverse audience to racing.

“The Raheem Sterling Foundation has done loads in terms of getting opportunities out there to young people that they necessarily wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go and do,” said Apiafi.

“[Those who work in racing] forget that, on a regular basis, we have 'pitlane' access. If you take someone into the paddock on any racecourse, they are shocked that they can even be in there! We walk in and out of the place regularly.

“That’s the thing in giving people that kind of experience. If you work in racing, you have that kind of access which we kind of take for granted, so when you see people come into that area, it’s massively eye-opening.”

Josh Apiafi: "We forget that, on a regular basis, we have 'pitlane' access" Credit: Dan Abraham

The Business Admin Apprenticeship initiative, Discover Racing Days and the Racing Media Academy are just some of the initiatives the Racing Pathway has already created, with the help of the Racing Foundation, Spotlight Sports Group (the parent company of the Racing Post) and Godolphin as part of the Supporter Network.

Apiafi added: “We set up a partnership with Youth Unity where we bring groups of underprivileged kids to the British Racing School for a week and their eyes burst open to the opportunities on offer.

“Most of them have never seen a horse before, let alone touched one.

“This will be the same for the Raheem Sterling Foundation, so all of a sudden the diversity of fans, engagement, workforce and more alters, so you are now talking to a much wider audience."

Read this next:

McCoy Awards delayed until 2025 as Jockey Club looks to reduce costs

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.