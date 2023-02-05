Quick ground no concern as Paul Nicholls readies big guns for Newbury

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls is unconcerned about the prospect of quick ground at Newbury on Saturday and is making plans to run some of the biggest names in his yard on the Betfair Hurdle card.

Winter watering restrictions mean officials at Newbury are unable to irrigate the course before the meeting and, with a forecast for dry and cold weather before then, clerk of the course Keith Ottesen contacted trainers on Friday to warn of the possibility of an official going description containing good to firm come Saturday.

Despite that risk, 13-time champion Nicholls has the likes of Greaneteen, Hitman and McFabulous pencilled in for Saturday's high-profile fixture and is keen to run provided the ground is "safe".

"I'd worked out that they might struggle a little bit but if they can't water, they can't water," said a phlegmatic Nicholls. "What can they do? It's no-one's fault and just the way everything is.

"I feel for them a bit but you've just got to run good-ground horses and all mine that are going to run will be fine because I've saved them hoping it would be better ground."

Hitman: set to run in the Denman Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicholls has enjoyed a stunning season, hitting the Grade 1 heights with Bravemansgame, Hermes Allen and Tahmuras, and boasts a strike-rate of 30 per cent for the campaign.

His recent form has been just as impressive, with the 60-year-old scoring a treble on Trials day at Cheltenham eight days ago before following up with a double at Sandown on Saturday.

Hoping for more joy at Newbury, he added: "We'll run Greaneteen in the Game Spirit, Hitman in the Denman and McFabulous probably in the novice handicap chase. We've a few others to run, including Fire Flyer in the bumper."

Nicholls has five entries for the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle and pinpointed recent Cheltenham winner Hacker Des Places and novice Rubaud as his main hopes.

"You're not going to run soft ground horses but none of those want soft ground and, as long as it's safe, good ground they'll be running," he said. "Fair play to Keith Ottesen at Newbury, he's been straight and up front and we appreciate that but I suspect most of us had worked it out anyway."

The going at Newbury was described as good on Sunday, when frost sheets were laid to protect the ground.

