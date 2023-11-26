Racing Post logo
Protektorat 'a little stiff' after Betfair Chase as Dan Skelton sets out new plan for top chaser

Protektorat: Set to head to Lingfield in January
Protektorat: set to head to Lingfield in January

Dan Skelton is eyeing the £165,000 Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield in January for Protektorat, who is "a bit stiff" after his Betfair Chase flop.

And he revealed he also has a longer-term target in sight after training his 1,000th winner ridden by brother Harry earlier in the afternoon at Haydock.

Protektorat trailed in last of four behind Royale Pagaille in the first Grade 1 race of the British jumps season, a 3m1½f contest he won by 11 lengths last year.

David CarrReporter

Published on 26 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 13:00, 26 November 2023

