Prominent Bin Laden family member spends more than £1.8 million on yearlings at Tattersalls
A prominent member of the Bin Laden family is set to enter the British ownership ranks after Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden spent more than £1.8 million on yearlings at Tattersalls this week.
During the opening two days of the prestigious Tattersalls Book 1 sale, Bin Laden purchased seven fillies for 1.75m guineas (£1.83m/€2.1m) under the name of Salhia Stud.
Salhia Stud Limited was registered at Companies House in Britain in November 2021 with the nature of its business listed as “activities of racehorse owners”. Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden is listed as the majority shareholder in the company.
