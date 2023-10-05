Racing Post logo
Prominent Bin Laden family member spends more than £1.8 million on yearlings at Tattersalls

Tattersalls, where Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden has been buying his first horses to race in BritainCredit: Edward Whitaker

A prominent member of the Bin Laden family is set to enter the British ownership ranks after Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden spent more than £1.8 million on yearlings at Tattersalls this week.

During the opening two days of the prestigious Tattersalls Book 1 sale, Bin Laden purchased seven fillies for 1.75m guineas (£1.83m/€2.1m) under the name of Salhia Stud.

Salhia Stud Limited was registered at Companies House in Britain in November 2021 with the nature of its business listed as “activities of racehorse owners”. Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden is listed as the majority shareholder in the company.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 5 October 2023Last updated 13:00, 5 October 2023
