Prize-money increased at Premier meetings as the BHA announces 2025 fixture list

Prize-money will be increased by ten per cent at Premier racedays in 2025 with six new top-tier fixtures scheduled for Sundays next year as part of British racing’s two-year trial to boost the competitiveness and desirability of the sport.

A total of 162 Premier racedays are set to take place next year, down from the 170 programmed for 2024. However, five Premier meetings were handed back this year by the Jockey Club as a result of its reduction in prize-money contributions announced in April.

Racecourses are required to put on minimum levels of prize-money to be granted Premier status. Next year, a Premier Flat meeting on a Saturday or during a midweek afternoon will need minimum prize-money of £275,000 with no race worth less than £22,000, while over jumps the minimum levels will be £250,000 and £16,500.

For a Sunday Premier meeting, or one taking place on a midweek evening, prize-money on the Flat is required to be no less than £247,500 and £198,000 over jumps.

There will be 24 Sunday Premier fixtures in 2025, although the Sky Bet Sunday Series will be run as a core fixture. Nevertheless, it will offer prize-money of at least £200,000 per raceday.

A total of 1,460 fixtures have been programmed for next year, a reduction of eight from 2024, although the number of races “will remain largely unchanged”, according to the BHA.

The BHA said it plans to be more “agile” with race planning, including expanding on its use of race divisions. Additionally, a new system of entering from scratch has been introduced for major races that are rescheduled to “encourage more interesting and competitive events”.

Richard Wayman, the BHA’s chief operating officer, said discussions had taken place about altering the approach to Premier racedays, but that letting the trial play out was important before making any changes.

He said: “We are just seven months into the trial, and it was at an even earlier stage when the principles of the fixture list were agreed. As such, there were no plans to fundamentally alter anything for 2025, given how short a period this has been in terms of accurately assessing the performance of the changes.

“The Commercial Committee did discuss whether the number of Premier racedays should be restricted by other means. However, there was a strong consensus that the two-year trial should be allowed to play out before significant changes are introduced.”

Next year’s fixture list will feature changes to the breaks for Flat jockeys, with the November vacation moved to start after the final day of the turf season and extended by three days for the busiest jockeys by the use of rider-restricted meetings.

“We are acutely aware of the impact of the demands that the fixture list places on the many involved in servicing it and know that more progress is necessary in this area in the future,” Wayman added.

Read this next:

BHA looking for a 'next generation leader' as search for Julie Harrington's successor begins

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.