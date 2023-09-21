Classic winner Alpha Centauri headlines phenomenal Niarchos draft at Goffs November Sale

Classic winner Alpha Centauri and four other Group 1 winners in foal to some of the world's leading stallions will feature on the first day of the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale as part of the Niarchos family's restructuring.

Three consignors will handle the draft, with 18 from Norelands and 13 each offered by Baroda Stud and Kiltinan Castle. The 44 lots feature ten Group-race winners, headed by five Group 1 winners and a further four Listed winners. They have a total of 30 black-type victories between them.

Heading the outstanding line-up is Alpha Centauri, a four-time Group 1 winner for Jessica Harrington in foal to Sea The Stars. The daughter of Mastercraftsman, whose victories took in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois, will be sold alongside fellow Coronation Stakes heroine Alpine Star, who is carrying to Frankel.

Alpine Star: Coronation Stakes winner is carrying to the mighty Frankel Credit: Patrick McCann

Another Group 1 winner and draft highlight is Tapestry, winner of the Yorkshire Oaks over Taghrooda and second in the Irish Oaks. The Galileo mare is carrying to Dubawi.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The Niarchos family have proved to be one of the world's pre-eminent owner-breeders over the last 50 years and have developed a broodmare band that is the envy of the global bloodstock community. It's extremely rare for a draft of this quality and depth to be offered at public auction and Goffs are delighted we have been chosen to handle this superb sale.

"As was the case when Paul Makin and David Wildenstein appointed us, we will ensure a global audience at Kildare Paddocks for a draft that would have graced any breeding stock catalogue in the world and offers an unprecedented chance to buy into some of the best bloodlines in thoroughbred racing."

Consigned by Baroda Stud

Albigna (IRE) in foal to St Mark's Basilica

Burning Topic (GER) in foal to Ulysses

Innervisions (IRE) in foal to Saxon Warrior

Kanthaka (JPN) in foal to Arizona

Liquid Amber (USA) in foal to No Nay Never

Mirror In Space (IRE) – maiden

Mississippi Delta (USA) in foal to Camelot

Night Glow (USA) – maiden

Night Of Light (IRE) in foal to Lope De Vega

Nocturne (GER) in foal to State Of Rest

Sea Meets Sky (FR) in foal to Churchill

Tierra Del Fuego (IRE) – barren

Valle De La Luna (GB) in foal to State Of Rest

Consigned by Kiltinan Castle Stud

Alpine Star (IRE) in foal to Frankel

Diaphora (GER) in foal to New Bay

Foniska (IRE) – maiden

Heliosphere (USA) in foal to Study Of Man

Light Of Joy (USA) in foal to Night Of Thunder

Light Of Night (GB) in foal to Saxon Warrior

Lovee Dovee (GB) in foal to Sea The Moon

Martini Glass (USA) in foal to Starspangledbanner

Nature Spirits (FR) in foal to New Bay

Perseids (USA) – maiden

Phaenomena (IRE) in foal to No Nay Never

Provocateuse (IRE) in foal to Kingman

Spell On You (IRE) in foal to Study Of Man

Consigned by Norelands

Alpha Centauri (IRE) in foal to Sea The Stars

Bold As Love (IRE) – maiden

Cosmic Lady (IRE) – maiden

Dawn Wall (AUS) in foal to Saxon Warrior

Fiesolana (IRE) in foal to Mehmas

Flutter (IRE) in foal to Wootton Bassett

Forever Be (IRE) in foal to Wootton Bassett

Hand On Heart (IRE) in foal to No Nay Never

Humankind (IRE) – maiden

La Fiamma (USA) in foal to Mehmas

Malicieuse (IRE) in foal to Wootton Bassett

Only Mine (IRE) in foal to Siyouni

Raja Ampat (IRE) in foal to Baaeed

See (USA) – maiden

Snakeless (USA) in foal to Circus Maximus

Sunrise Valley (USA) in foal to Study Of Man

Tapestry (IRE) in foal to Dubawi

That Which Is Not (USA) in foal to Frankel

