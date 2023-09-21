Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Classic winner Alpha Centauri headlines phenomenal Niarchos draft at Goffs November Sale

Fellow Group 1 stars Alpine Star and Tapestry sell due to family restructuring

Alpha Centauri: brilliant racemare will sell as part of the Niarchos family's dispersal at the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale
Alpha Centauri: brilliant racemare will sell as part of the Niarchos family's draft at the Goffs November Breeding Stock SaleCredit: Caroline Norris

Classic winner Alpha Centauri and four other Group 1 winners in foal to some of the world's leading stallions will feature on the first day of the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale as part of the Niarchos family's restructuring.

Three consignors will handle the draft, with 18 from Norelands and 13 each offered by Baroda Stud and Kiltinan Castle. The 44 lots feature ten Group-race winners, headed by five Group 1 winners and a further four Listed winners. They have a total of 30 black-type victories between them.

Heading the outstanding line-up is Alpha Centauri, a four-time Group 1 winner for Jessica Harrington in foal to Sea The Stars. The daughter of Mastercraftsman, whose victories took in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois, will be sold alongside fellow Coronation Stakes heroine Alpine Star, who is carrying to Frankel.

Alpine Star: Coronation Stakes winner is carrying to the mighty Frankel
Alpine Star: Coronation Stakes winner is carrying to the mighty FrankelCredit: Patrick McCann

Another Group 1 winner and draft highlight is Tapestry, winner of the Yorkshire Oaks over Taghrooda and second in the Irish Oaks. The Galileo mare is carrying to Dubawi.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The Niarchos family have proved to be one of the world's pre-eminent owner-breeders over the last 50 years and have developed a broodmare band that is the envy of the global bloodstock community. It's extremely rare for a draft of this quality and depth to be offered at public auction and Goffs are delighted we have been chosen to handle this superb sale.

"As was the case when Paul Makin and David Wildenstein appointed us, we will ensure a global audience at Kildare Paddocks for a draft that would have graced any breeding stock catalogue in the world and offers an unprecedented chance to buy into some of the best bloodlines in thoroughbred racing."

Consigned by Baroda Stud

  • Albigna (IRE) in foal to St Mark's Basilica
  • Burning Topic (GER) in foal to Ulysses
  • Innervisions (IRE) in foal to Saxon Warrior
  • Kanthaka (JPN) in foal to Arizona
  • Liquid Amber (USA) in foal to No Nay Never
  • Mirror In Space (IRE) – maiden
  • Mississippi Delta (USA) in foal to Camelot
  • Night Glow (USA) – maiden
  • Night Of Light (IRE) in foal to Lope De Vega
  • Nocturne (GER) in foal to State Of Rest
  • Sea Meets Sky (FR) in foal to Churchill
  • Tierra Del Fuego (IRE) – barren
  • Valle De La Luna (GB) in foal to State Of Rest

Consigned by Kiltinan Castle Stud

  • Alpine Star (IRE) in foal to Frankel
  • Diaphora (GER) in foal to New Bay
  • Foniska (IRE) – maiden
  • Heliosphere (USA) in foal to Study Of Man
  • Light Of Joy (USA) in foal to Night Of Thunder
  • Light Of Night (GB) in foal to Saxon Warrior
  • Lovee Dovee (GB) in foal to Sea The Moon
  • Martini Glass (USA) in foal to Starspangledbanner
  • Nature Spirits (FR) in foal to New Bay
  • Perseids (USA) – maiden
  • Phaenomena (IRE) in foal to No Nay Never
  • Provocateuse (IRE) in foal to Kingman
  • Spell On You (IRE) in foal to Study Of Man

Consigned by Norelands

  • Alpha Centauri (IRE) in foal to Sea The Stars
  • Bold As Love (IRE) – maiden
  • Cosmic Lady (IRE) – maiden
  • Dawn Wall (AUS) in foal to Saxon Warrior
  • Fiesolana (IRE) in foal to Mehmas
  • Flutter (IRE) in foal to Wootton Bassett
  • Forever Be (IRE) in foal to Wootton Bassett
  • Hand On Heart (IRE) in foal to No Nay Never
  • Humankind (IRE) – maiden
  • La Fiamma (USA) in foal to Mehmas
  • Malicieuse (IRE) in foal to Wootton Bassett
  • Only Mine (IRE) in foal to Siyouni
  • Raja Ampat (IRE) in foal to Baaeed
  • See (USA) – maiden
  • Snakeless (USA) in foal to Circus Maximus
  • Sunrise Valley (USA) in foal to Study Of Man
  • Tapestry (IRE) in foal to Dubawi
  • That Which Is Not (USA) in foal to Frankel
Goffs Orby

Read more:

'She's very hands on' - Shadwell revelling in phenomenal run with Sheikha Hissa at the helm 

'He was a real goer' - Philippa Mains on her role sourcing Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 21 September 2023Last updated 20:26, 21 September 2023
icon
more inNews
more inNews