Perth hails quality 'like never before' as Willie Mullins declares four runners for Wednesday card

Excitement is building at Perth as the track prepares to stage one of its best meetings for years on Wednesday after Willie Mullins declared four runners on a card featuring a clash between top-class mares Riviere D'Etel, Malina Girl and Apple Away.

Mullins is casting his net far and wide as he aims to put the seal on his first British trainers' title, with Dr Eggman (1.50), Loughglynn (2.55), Instit (3.25) and Figaroc (3.55) in action at Perth's season opener.

It will be the first time in eight years Mullins has had runners at the Scottish course. Back in 2016, when he was chasing the title, Mullins sent over a team of five to the three-day meeting and returned home with three winners and two seconds.

He has one hand on the title this time following a four-timer at Ayr on Saturday, headlined by Macdermott's success in the Scottish Grand National.

The feature £32,500 Listed mares' chase (3.25 ) at Perth would not be out of place at one of the major festivals, with Grade 1 winner Apple Away taking on three high-class performers from Ireland in Riviere D'Etel , Malina Girl and the Mullins-trained Instit.

Mullins might have thought the Listed novice hurdle (2.55 ) would have been at the mercy of Grade 2 winner Loughglynn, but Ruth Jefferson has declared 161-rated chaser Sounds Russian for another outing over hurdles.

Sounds Russian: 161-rated chaser contests the Listed novice hurdle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sounds Russian, who was brought down when still in contention in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, made his return from injury in the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock in February, when he finished fifth of six.

He still qualifies for novices as he finished runner-up in three hurdle races at the start of his career before being sent over fences.

Perth's head of racing Matthew Taylor said: "The quality is there like never before, so we're really excited to kick on.

"We're a bit light on numbers, but Willie Mullins has declared four runners, including one in each of the three big races, so he's clearly coming to try to seal the trainers' championship.

"The Listed mares' chase has attracted a great cast and the Listed novice hurdle always has good horses running in it, with Giovinco and Mahler Mission successful in it in the last two years.

"There are some really good horses from all over, which is really good news for us, and it's probably one of the better cards we've staged in a long time."

The Perth festival takes place over three days, and Mullins has plenty of horses entered on Thursday and Friday, with the last day headlined by the Quinnbet Highland National (2.05 ).

"It's going to be soft ground," said Taylor. "There's a bit of wind around over the next few days, but it's quite cool and there's not really a drying forecast. Hopefully, there's small improvement day by day, but I don't expect massive changes."

