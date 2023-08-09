Paddington strengthens grip at top of Cartier Horse of the Year standings after Sussex success

Top three-year-old Paddington enhanced his lead in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings following his fourth Group 1 success of the season at Glorious Goodwood.

The Ballydoyle colt battled through testing conditions last week to land the Sussex Stakes from French raider Facteur Cheval by a length and a half, adding to his top-level victories this year in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and the Coral-Eclipse.

The success propelled Paddington clear in the standings at 160 points, a 48-point increase from his score last month when he claimed the top spot for the first time from Coronation Stakes winner Tahiyra (88).

Highfield Princess , another Glorious Goodwood winner following a smooth victory in the King George Qatar Stakes, moved up to second place in the sprinter standings with 48 points behind July Cup winner Shaquille (64), while Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn entered considerations for the Stayers category on 32 points alongside runner-up Emily Dickinson .

The latest update to the award standings also included July's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes meeting, which saw Hukum deny Westover in a thrilling running of the Group 1 contest.

Paddington: wide-margin leader in the Horse of the Year standings following victory in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The winner was promoted to joint-second in the older horse category with 56 points, while runner-up Westover pulled further clear at the top with 84 points and jumped to third place in the overall Horse of the Year award.

Savethelastdance , who made up for defeat at Epsom with success in the Irish Oaks for Aidan O'Brien, entered considerations for the three-year-old filly division on 56 points behind Soul Sister (64), Blue Rose Cen (72) and leader Tahiyra.

The Cartier Racing Awards concludes in November with an award ceremony in London and will receive its next update following the Ebor Festival at York at the end of the month, when the two-year-old standings will be introduced for the first time this year.

The winners will be determined by their overall points rankings combined with opinions from punters and journalists and votes from readers of the Racing Post and Daily Telegraph.

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Horse of the Year

160 Paddington

88 Tahiyra

84 Westover

80 Auguste Rodin

72 Blue Rose Cen

Older Horse

84 Westover

56 Emily Upjohn

56 Hukum

56 Luxembourg

56 Via Sistina

Three-Year-Old Colt

160 Paddington

80 Auguste Rodin

64 Chaldean

64 Shaquille

52 King Of Steel

Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Tahiyra

72 Blue Rose Cen

64 Soul Sister

56 Savethelastdance

48 Mawj

Sprinter

64 Shaquille

48 Highfield Princess

36 Bradsell

32 Art Power

32 Khaadem

32 King Gold

32 Little Big Bear

Stayer

48 Courage Mon Ami

40 Coltrane

32 Emily Dickinson

32 Quickthorn

28 The Good Man

