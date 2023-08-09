Paddington strengthens grip at top of Cartier Horse of the Year standings after Sussex success

Top three-year-old Paddington enhanced his lead in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings following his fourth Group 1 success of the season at Glorious Goodwood.
The Ballydoyle colt battled through testing conditions last week to land the Sussex Stakes from French raider Facteur Cheval by a length and a half, adding to his top-level victories this year in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and the Coral-Eclipse.
The success propelled Paddington clear in the standings at 160 points, a 48-point increase from his score last month when he claimed the top spot for the first time from Coronation Stakes winner Tahiyra (88).
Highfield Princess, another Glorious Goodwood winner following a smooth victory in the King George Qatar Stakes, moved up to second place in the sprinter standings with 48 points behind July Cup winner Shaquille (64), while Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn entered considerations for the Stayers category on 32 points alongside runner-up Emily Dickinson.
The latest update to the award standings also included July's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes meeting, which saw Hukum deny Westover in a thrilling running of the Group 1 contest.
The winner was promoted to joint-second in the older horse category with 56 points, while runner-up Westover pulled further clear at the top with 84 points and jumped to third place in the overall Horse of the Year award.
Savethelastdance, who made up for defeat at Epsom with success in the Irish Oaks for Aidan O'Brien, entered considerations for the three-year-old filly division on 56 points behind Soul Sister (64), Blue Rose Cen (72) and leader Tahiyra.
The Cartier Racing Awards concludes in November with an award ceremony in London and will receive its next update following the Ebor Festival at York at the end of the month, when the two-year-old standings will be introduced for the first time this year.
The winners will be determined by their overall points rankings combined with opinions from punters and journalists and votes from readers of the Racing Post and Daily Telegraph.
Horse of the Year
160 Paddington
88 Tahiyra
84 Westover
80 Auguste Rodin
72 Blue Rose Cen
Older Horse
84 Westover
56 Emily Upjohn
56 Hukum
56 Luxembourg
56 Via Sistina
Three-Year-Old Colt
160 Paddington
80 Auguste Rodin
64 Chaldean
64 Shaquille
52 King Of Steel
Three-Year-Old Filly
88 Tahiyra
72 Blue Rose Cen
64 Soul Sister
56 Savethelastdance
48 Mawj
Sprinter
64 Shaquille
48 Highfield Princess
36 Bradsell
32 Art Power
32 Khaadem
32 King Gold
32 Little Big Bear
Stayer
48 Courage Mon Ami
40 Coltrane
32 Emily Dickinson
32 Quickthorn
28 The Good Man
Read more:
Frankel sees off Faugheen to join Desert Orchid in next stage of People's Champion vote
'We were made an exceptional offer' - Listed winner Great State sold to race in Hong Kong
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!
Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023