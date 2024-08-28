Oasis mania! Ten horses with a connection to the legendary returning band

The Gallagher brothers have made up and Oasis are back, much to the delight of fans across the globe who had been crying their hearts out for 15 years. Here are ten horses who have connections to the iconic band and their songs . . .

Three-time Group 1 winner Oasis Dream leads the way on this list for obvious name and performance reasons.

His similarities with the returning band don't end there as one can imagine Oasis's tour tickets will sell out on Saturday with the same supersonic speed as his electric turn of foot.

However, his name definitely, maybe has nothing to do with the band.

At some point during his career, punters have probably hoped that this eight-year-old son of Yeats was gonna be the one that saved them, though he's been an expensive horse to follow since his second, and most recent, victory in a maiden hurdle at Doncaster in January 2022.

Wonderwall: just denied at Cartmel last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

After all, the Peter and Michael Bowen-trained gelding ran a great race in the 2022 Grade 2 Coral Racing Club Novices' Chase at Newbury behind Sebastopol and Stage Star in November 2022.

He might never throw it back to those heights, but he's had a solid four months over jumps since April and was only just denied at Cartmel last month.

Sean Bowen certainly had to take his time when guiding Roll With It to success at Cartmel in June, but his patient ride was rewarded with a hard-fought victory.

Formerly under the same ownership, Rebel Jumping II, as Wonderwall, it seems that Phil Cunningham – owner of Rebel Racing – is a fan of the Gallagher brothers.

He certainly hasn't let anything get in his way when naming these horses.

Cigarettesnalcohol is another horse named after a song by the Britpop group by Cunningham for Rebel Racing.

Unfortunately, unlike the two previously mentioned, he was winless in seven starts and his best result was when 12th of 15 on his handicap debut.

Some might say he didn't quite live up to his €47,000 price tag.

I know what you're thinking. What on earth has Charlie Johnston's young Flat stayer got to do with Oasis? Well maybeeeee he was on Liam and Noel's mind when they sent out this social media post shortly after the 8am announcement of their reunion tour . . .



The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

This will not be televised.

I wonder if they've taken any of the 50-1 available about Align The Stars winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next year?

Align The Stars: Glorious Goodwood winner could be aimed at next year's Ascot Gold Cup Credit: John Grossick

Come on with it.

Come on, get to counting.

What is it?

One (and it is two), two, three, four (yeah).

These may well be the lyrics to well-known Oasis tune The Masterplan, but it could also be mistaken for counting the number of wins that the Charlie Longsdon-trained Masterplan achieved in his rules career.

After his point-to-point victory at Ballybunion, he won on his rules debut in a Worcester bumper before going on to score twice over hurdles at Ascot.

Following the final Ascot success, he was beaten by a total of 281 lengths across his next six starts, but connections stood by him, which was rewarded with an eight-length victory over fences at Towcester in April 2017.

Not only does this six-year-old grey give a notable nod to one of the band's most famous songs, but the William Young Jnr-trained gelding is also by Oasis Dream. It's double Oasis!

He may be a well-related horse who was bought as a foal for 87,000gns, but the brother to Group 3 winner Gale Force Ten has just one win from 34 starts on the Flat and over jumps.

If 100 people were asked to name an Oasis concert, it's fair to say that their appearance at Knebworth Park in August 1996 would be a popular inclusion.

Playing to more than 250,000 fans across the two-day event (with the documentary Knebworth 1996 marking its 25-year anniversary in 2021), the gig is one of the biggest in the history of the UK music scene.

Knebworth: won six of his 25 starts Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

As for the racing relation, the Richard Hughes-trained Knebworth has a current Flat rating of 87 having won six of his 25 races.

Interestingly, he beat Star Of Lady M in a Class 4 handicap last year. That form looks good as the runner-up bolted up in a fillies' handicap at the York Ebor festival last week when nearly breaking Battaash's five-furlong course record.

Knebworth has crept up the handicap little by little but could be of interest for the remainder of this season.

Someday you will find me ... probably on a racecourse!

Not only is there a horse named Champagne Supernova, owned by Cunningham, but Olly Murphy also trains Champagnesuperover, a nine-year-old son of Jeremy named after England's famous cricket World Cup win.

It's a popular name in racing for a popular song, and it's a fitting one if you're trying to find a horse that's faster than a cannonball.

The mare won none of her seven starts under rules, six of which were for Henry Oliver, and finished her career with a rating of just 88 over hurdles.

Who cares about that, though, as Sally Can't Wait is a name unashamedly Oasis.

