Newmarket Open Weekend organisers remain positive despite drop in trainer participation

Organisers of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket are hoping the presence of recent Group 1 winners Mostahdaf, Inspiral and Vandeek will compensate for a drop in the number of yards participating.

Only 19 of the town's 62 trainers have agreed to open on the morning of Sunday September 24, something chair Charlie Fellowes has called 'embarrassing '. Twenty-five yards were open last year, and 30 in 2021.

Trainer Alice Haynes is among those not to welcome visitors this year and called for the event to be restructured, with half of the town's yards open one year and the other half the next.

Despite taking place a week later, Newmarket's open weekend comes under the umbrella of the third annual National Racehorse Week between September 9 and 17, where yards, studs and aftercare centres open their doors.

Great British Racing chief Rod Street said: "Great British Racing is responsible for promoting National Racehorse Week and this year, the third, will be a record for the number of training yards and other racing establishments open, a record number of community events and the highest public take-up.

“It goes to demonstrate the huge support the industry is receiving from its participants and also how interested the public are to get behind the scenes. We want National Racehorse Week to keep growing and we will continue to encourage all of racing’s stakeholders to get behind initiatives like this. It makes a huge contribution to racing showing how well horses are cared for and the passion that underpins the sport.”

There was a massive turnout a year ago to see Baaeed at the gallops event which kicks off proceedings on the Sunday morning and many will be back to see the likes of Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf, as well as his multiple Group 1-winning stablemate Inspiral, in action.

Simon and Ed Crisford will be showing off their first Group 1 winner Vandeek at their Gainsborough Stables base on the Hamilton Road. In the afternoon fun activities on The Severals include the all-new Shetland Pony Grand National, the annual racing personality showjumping and a parade of retired racehorses.

Explaining the reasoning for not taking part this year, Haynes said: “We always open but we’re not opening this year as you get the same faces going to the same yards and I think the event needs restructuring. Perhaps the yards on one side of the town can be open one year and the other side the next so different people can get to different yards.”

Trainer Lucy Wadham, another to drop out, said: "We've opened the last two years but this year it comes a bit too close to our owners day so we won't be this time. Where we are is a bit out on a limb and we didn't get that many visitors."

