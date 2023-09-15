Mostahdaf, Nashwa and Inspiral on parade for Henry Cecil Newmarket Open Weekend

Multiple Group 1 winners Inspiral, Mostahdaf and Nashwa are to appear at this year's Henry Cecil Open Weekend on Sunday, September 24, when they are scheduled for the Tattersalls-sponsored gallops morning on Warren Hill.

John and Thady Gosden also plan to bring along Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, while the other strings on view will include Sir Michael Stoute, who could canter his recent Group 3 winner Passenger, Sir Mark Prescott, William Haggas, David Simcock and Kevin Philippart de Foy.

A little later, 24 trainers – it was initially 19 – have agreed to open their stables, but with no yards in nearby Exning opening this year visitors should find getting around more manageable.

Those opening include Roger Varian, who will be showing off his recent Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov as well as classy Derby runner-up King Of Steel.

Across town, Simon and Ed Crisford will be showing their unbeaten juvenile Vandeek. The Group 1 Prix Morny winner is sure to be a popular attraction.

The crowds at Amy Murphy's yard in 2022

Others opening up include George Boughey, Tom Clover, Ed Dunlop, James Ferguson, Godolphin Rehoming, George Scott and Richard Spencer.

On Saturday, September 23, tours of some of Newmarket's finest equine establishments will take place, including the British Racing School, Peter O'Sullevan House, Jockey Club Rooms and Newmarket Equine Hospital. Visitors can also learn about the breeding process and meet the resident stallions at The National Stud including Stradivarius.

Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming visitors back to Newmarket for the Henry Cecil Open Weekend. We have an action-packed two days of activities for all the family to enjoy and go behind the scenes in Newmarket. From the trainers' yards opening, to tours of Newmarket's finest equine attractions, and an afternoon of entertainment on The Severals, there is something for everyone."

Prices start at £15 per person for a weekend wristband when purchased in advance or £20 per person on the door. Children aged 16 years of age and under go free all weekend.

