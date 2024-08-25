Racing Post logo
Mick Appleby eyes Breeders' Cup for stable stars after a frustrating week at York

Big Evs (Tom Marquand) beats Asfoora (Oisin Murphy) in the King George Stakes Goodwood 2.8.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Big Evs edges out Asfoora at GoodwoodCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Mick Appleby expects stable star Big Evs to be back to his imperious best when he makes what is anticipated to be the last start of his career in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar on November 2. 

Appleby was frustrated on more than one occasion during York's Ebor meeting by a track bias that appeared to favour runners drawn towards the far rail, and never more so than when Big Evs trailed home in eighth from stall 14 in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes. 

The Group 1-winning trainer sees no reason why Big Evs can't return to the level of form that saw him beat Aussie ace Asfoora in the Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood at the start of the month when he bids for back-to-back wins at the Breeders' Cup. 

