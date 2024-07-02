Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

Top bookies refuse to offer odds at Bath on Wednesday as media rights war erupts

A shock media rights war broke out on Tuesday evening when two major bookmakers revealed they would not offer prices on a British race fixture for the first time.

Customers at Paddy Power and Sky Bet, both of which come under the Flutter Entertainment banner, will not be able to bet on Wednesday's six-race card at Bath as the firm attempts to bring the track's operator, Arena Racing Company (Arc), back to the table over media rights payments.

Flutter labelled the unprecedented step a "commercial decision" that had been "reluctantly" taken. The move prompted a fierce response from Arc chief executive Martin Cruddace, who declared it a "clear and obvious breach of our agreement" and said his organisation would "seek certain legal undertakings to protect our and our partners’ rights".

Read the full story

