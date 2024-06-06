Long-serving raceday presenter and veteran of 3,500 meetings Paul Clarkson dies at 71

Paul Clarkson, who was hailed as "a good man with a huge knowledge of racing" after spending the best part of 40 years in the sport, has died at the age of 71.

He was married to trainer Stella Barclay and most recently served as director of racing at the couple's Lancashire Racing Stables, having been a long-serving raceday presenter and worked at the last of around 3,500 meetings at Newcastle in 2019 .

The broadcast office at Newcastle is named after him and former executive director David Williamson, now regional director for Arena Racing Company, said: "I remember when I first joined he gave me a great insight into the sport. He was a good man with a huge knowledge of racing – when he left, I told him a lot of what I know came from him.

"Jockeys, trainers and anybody involved in racing respected him and when he asked if they'd speak for a minute or two after a race they'd always say yes – and he knew everything off the top of his head, if he was speaking to a jockey he didn't have to look up the last time he rode that winner."

A minute's silence before racing at Haydock in memory of Paul Clarkson Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Clarkson's first job in the sport was as racing secretary to trainer Jack Berry and he founded the North West Racing Club and acted as racing correspondent for BBC Radio Lancashire while still working for British Aerospace, before presenting on course, initially for the Racecourse Association then employed by the tracks directly.

He also worked at Aintree, Carlisle, Cartmel, Haydock, Hexham and Sedgefield and reflected at the time of his final meeting: “For somebody who loves racing it’s been fantastic. I’ve had a brilliant time for 33 years. One highlight was meeting the Queen when she presented the Northumberland Plate in 1993. But there have been lots of good days.”

There was a minute's silence in Clarkson's honour before racing at Haydock on Thursday, where Jockey Club north west regional director Dickon White said: "He was an integral part of the raceday team for a number of years and he managed the annual badgeholders.

"He was a really good man, you could throw things at Paul and he'd just pick them up and run with them."