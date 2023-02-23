Legendary football commentator and racing owner John Motson dies aged 77

John Motson, legendary BBC football commentator and racing fan, has died at the age of 77.

Known to a generation as ‘Motty’ for his commentaries on Match of the Day – where he often sported one of his iconic sheepskin coats – he commentated on almost 2,500 games and was awarded an OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2001.

He covered ten World Cups, ten European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport.

Motson was a passionate supporter of racing who enjoyed success as the part-owner of Hannigan’s Lodger, who scored three times for Nigel Twiston-Davies in 2000.

His wife owned the Lucky Story gelding Motty’s Gift, who won a three-year-old handicap at Kempton in 2010 for Walter Swinburn.

Motson loved the thrill and atmosphere of the Cheltenham Festival, and often referred to racing as his “second love”.

'I went to all four days of the festival and backed 16 of the 28 winners'

John Motson did a Q&A with the Racing Post Weekender in 2011, revealing how his interest in racing offered a release from football. Here are some of the best bits . .

What is your most memorable day's racing?

I would have to give you two answers to that question each for entirely different reasons and both involving Cheltenham. The first time I ever attended the festival was in 1994 and before the racing started I was introduced to Peter Scudamore. Like any novice racegoer I was keen to know what was fancied and Peter informed me that one horse I should definitely ignore was his ride in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Yes, you know where this is going and you are right. His mount Arctic Kinsman won at 50-1! For a happier time I would say this year's festival [2011] – I was there all four days and managed to back 16 of the 28 winners (including Henry Cecil's winner in the charity race). On the first day I was lucky enough to pick six of the seven winners. My betting is not too scientific though as I sometimes back more than one in a race, but at the prices available in those big fields it makes sense.

Most memorable day as an owner?

My wife owns a horse with Walter Swinburn called Motty's Gift and we've had some smashing days following him around. The most enjoyable would have been at Kempton last April when he won over seven furlongs. We had a great night with all of the family there.

Has racing always been a passion?

No, it hasn't. The first time I really got into it was at the 1994 festival, but I am also known as the man who turned down a National winner. My very good friend, Ricky George, the ex-footballer, offered me a share in a horse called Earth Summit, which to my eternal regret I turned down. He went on to become the only horse ever to win the English, Welsh and Scottish Nationals. Ricky and I are still great friends, in fact we are just starting out on the after dinner circuit together. One of the reasons I got into racing was that I needed a release from football, something to take my mind off the soccer and racing made me feel so welcome.

Who is your favourite racehorse of all time?

I obviously don't remember the great Arkle but I have seen some pretty impressive horses in the time I have been racing. I remember with great affection Tony McCoy's first Gold Cup winner Mr Mulligan trained by Noel Chance. He was a lovely looking horse and if memory serves me right I backed him at a big price.

Do you have a favourite racecourse?

Although I have a great passion for Cheltenham, I enjoy racing all over the place. When work permits I love going to Sandown and Kempton, which are great tracks. I also like Brighton where we went a couple of times last year with Motty's Gift. But nothing quite beats Prestbury Park, does it?