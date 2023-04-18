'I'll be pleased when it's done!' - Josh Moore continues amazing recovery with London Marathon run

Just over a year after nearly losing his life, Josh Moore is preparing for another chapter in his remarkable recovery by running in this weekend's London Marathon.

Moore suffered a broken femur, punctured lung, broken ribs and damaged lower back when Gleno, trained by his father Gary, fell at Haydock on April 16 last year, before he contracted a life-threatening infection at Aintree University Hospital after a reaction during surgery.

He developed fat embolism syndrome, a rare condition which left him on a ventilator, but he returned home from hospital in July and, nine months on, he will run the marathon on Sunday alongside his sister and broadcaster Hayley.

"Everything's going well so far, good enough anyway. I'll be pleased when it's done!" he said. "I was just thinking about where I was this time last year and when I was a bit of a way from running a marathon.

"I saw the nurses who looked after me in Liverpool recently and they said they did not expect me to leave the hospital, let alone be running a marathon again."

Moore previously completed the London Marathon in a time of three hours and eight minutes, and will run it this year in aid of Cancer Research UK. He and sister have already surpassed their fundraising target of £5,000, raising nearly £6,000 so far.

He added: "I've been working away as much as my body allows and have been to a running and movements school near London, which has helped a lot.

"I was pleased to see our target was surpassed yesterday and a lot of people have generously donated, especially as it's for a charity we all may be involved with at some point.

"When I signed up again I wanted to try to get below three hours, but I think that target is gone now after what happened. My time will be slower than what it was the last time I did it, but I'll be finishing the race, I know that."

Before being forced to retire, Moore enjoyed Grade 1 success in the saddle on Ar Mad in the 2015 Henry VIII Novices' Chase, as well as landing the Betfair Hurdle that year on Violet Dancer.

