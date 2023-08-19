James Tate seeks to maintain 'special' form with 150,000gns newcomer at Southwell on Sunday

James Tate hopes to continue his flying form this week after recently surpassing his winning tally from last year.

The Newmarket-based trainer is enjoying his best month this year after scoring with his last three runners, with Behind The Scenes's victory at Wolverhampton on Friday pushing past his 2022 tally of 32 winners.

With six winners from his last 16 runners, Tate is operating at an impressive 38 per cent strike-rate and is thrilled with the stable's form.

"They've been running pretty well all season but when you've had five winners in seven days and the last three runners have won, that's certainly special," he said.

"We've just kept working away and in this last week or so they're not just running to expectations, they're running slightly ahead of them.

"It's a slightly transitional season, as we used to train exclusively for Rabbah Bloodstock but now we've got horses for other people, so it's good in that kind of season we're able to improve on last year."

Tate hopes to continue his winning streak on Sunday with Lumiere D'Or , but is under no illusions about the task facing his two-year-old on her debut start in the 7f fillies' maiden (4.40 ) at Southwell.

He said: "She's capable of winning that race but it's her first time out, so we won't be too hard on her. As long she finishes in the first three or four we'd be happy for a first run, but when you're last three have won of course you'd like the streak to continue."

Despite the red-hot form of his yard, Tate will be without a runner in York's Nunthrope next week after choosing not to confirm Royal Aclaim , who was sent off favourite in the Group 1 sprint last year but could only manage sixth behind Highfield Princess.

The four-year-old filly, who like Lumiere D'Or runs in the colours of Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, could instead bid to hand Tate a first success in Ireland with a Group 3 target next weekend.

"Royal Aclaim ran better last time over six furlongs in the Summer Stakes, so ideally we'd be looking at the Ballyogan Stakes at Naas next Sunday," Tate said.

"That trip would suit her but it seems pretty wet in Ireland right now, so we have other options as well. We'll take stock on Monday or Tuesday and make a decision then."

