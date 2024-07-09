James Owen hoping Wimbledon Hawkeye can prove a Superlative ace - plus Royal Ascot winner misses July festival

Trainer James Owen is hoping Wimbledon Hawkeye can prove a topical winner in the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Gredley Family-owned colt is an intended runner in the £100,000 race on July Cup day, with the ladies’ singles final taking place on Centre Court on the same afternoon.

Wimbledon Hawkeye, named after the camera system in use at the championships, was a first winner for his sire Kameko when making a successful debut at Kempton at the end of May. His dam Eva Maria was a three-time winner for the Gredleys.