- More
James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York
James Fanshawe believes Ambiente Friendly could be seen to better effect over the shorter trip of the Juddmonte International when his stable star attempts to overcome his Derby conqueror City Of Troy.
Ambiente Friendly travelled notably well into contention at Epsom in June and also in the Irish equivalent four weeks later before failing to stay on strongly enough to come out on top in either contest.
Having won the Lingfield Derby Trial impressively, he was beaten two and three-quarter lengths by City Of Troy at Epsom and then finished third, a length and a quarter behind Los Angeles, at the Curragh.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Ripon declines Premier meeting status for track's richest day and claims 'it wasn't clear there was a real benefit'
- 'I’ve had a winner on almost every Flat track in Britain but I’m disenchanted' - owner blasts the state of British racing
- Ayr four-timer provides a boost to Iain Jardine stable following death of barn manager
- 'It's a great relief' - Oisin Murphy strengthens claim for a fourth jockeys' title after riding 100th winner of the season
- ‘I probably won’t get home early tonight!’ - Hayley Turner makes Shergar Cup history ahead of celebratory Sugababes concert
- Ripon declines Premier meeting status for track's richest day and claims 'it wasn't clear there was a real benefit'
- 'I’ve had a winner on almost every Flat track in Britain but I’m disenchanted' - owner blasts the state of British racing
- Ayr four-timer provides a boost to Iain Jardine stable following death of barn manager
- 'It's a great relief' - Oisin Murphy strengthens claim for a fourth jockeys' title after riding 100th winner of the season
- ‘I probably won’t get home early tonight!’ - Hayley Turner makes Shergar Cup history ahead of celebratory Sugababes concert