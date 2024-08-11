James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York

James Fanshawe believes Ambiente Friendly could be seen to better effect over the shorter trip of the Juddmonte International when his stable star attempts to overcome his Derby conqueror City Of Troy.

Ambiente Friendly travelled notably well into contention at Epsom in June and also in the Irish equivalent four weeks later before failing to stay on strongly enough to come out on top in either contest.

Having won the Lingfield Derby Trial impressively, he was beaten two and three-quarter lengths by City Of Troy at Epsom and then finished third, a length and a quarter behind Los Angeles, at the Curragh.