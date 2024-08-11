Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York

Ambiente Friendly ridden by Callum Shepherd wins the Derby trial at Lingfield
Ambiente Friendly: pleasing in his work at homeCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

James Fanshawe believes Ambiente Friendly could be seen to better effect over the shorter trip of the Juddmonte International when his stable star attempts to overcome his Derby conqueror City Of Troy.

Ambiente Friendly travelled notably well into contention at Epsom in June and also in the Irish equivalent four weeks later before failing to stay on strongly enough to come out on top in either contest.

Having won the Lingfield Derby Trial impressively, he was beaten two and three-quarter lengths by City Of Troy at Epsom and then finished third, a length and a quarter behind Los Angeles, at the Curragh.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain