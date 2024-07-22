'It's the right race for the horse' - Ralph Beckett eyeing King George breakthrough with Bluestocking

Fresh from securing a first win in the Irish Oaks, trainer Ralph Beckett is eyeing a maiden victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after committing Bluestocking to Saturday's Group 1 at Ascot, providing the ground is not "rattling" fast.

Bluestocking also holds an entry in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday week but Beckett is confident Ascot is the right destination for last month's tenacious Pretty Polly Stakes winner to attempt a second success at the highest level.

After a field of 11 remained in contention at Monday's five-day forfeit stage, Bluestocking hardened as the general 5-1 third favourite for the King George, with last year's Derby winner and recent Prince of Wales's Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin the 5-4 favourite and Breeders' Cup Turf and Sheema Classic hero Rebel's Romance next at 4-1.