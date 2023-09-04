'It’s our local track and they’ve both won there' - can course form help Deborah Faulkner's runners at Chepstow?

Tom Faulkner, assistant and son of trainer Deborah Faulkner, is hoping course experience can enhance the chances of the yard’s three runners at Chepstow on Monday.

Both Louis Treize and Fossos will line up in the 5f handicap (4.30 ), with the pair having registered three wins between them at the track this season.

Faulkner said: "It’s our local track and they’ve both won there. Louis Treize has won there twice this season, while Fossos has won once and also three times last year.

"They both handle the track, the trip and the ground, so there should be no issues. I think the handicapper has got a hold of them both, but they’re consistent."

Claimers Laura Coughlan and Taylor Fisher will ride Louis Treize and Fossos respectively, and Faulkner added: “We’re talking 5lb off Louis Treize and 3lb off Fossos to try to give them a bit of a chance.

"Louis Treize is a bit of a hold-up horse and Fossos likes to be forcing the pace – they could both run in the places."

The yard also saddle King's Gem , who was fourth on his stable debut at Chepstow this month, in the preceding 6f maiden (3.55 ). On his chances, Faulkner said: “If he’s in the first three or four again, then we’ll be pleased.

"We gave him a bit of an easier run last time just to try to get him to enjoy himself again. We just hope they all come back safe and sound.”

Spotlight comment

Louis Treize: Dual course winner (over 5f/6f), beating Bama Lama (4lb worse off) by a head over 6f in July on latest occasion; fair efforts since; in the mix.

Louis Treize 16:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Laura Coughlan (5lb) Tnr: Deborah Faulkner

Fossos: C&D winner off 1lb lower in July (good to soft); two fair runs since, last time finishing just behind Porterinthejungle when fourth over C&D (good to firm); chance.

