It's on! Jonbon and Edwardstone clash plus confirmed runners and riders for the Greatwood Hurdle

The clash between Jonbon and Edwardstone is officially on after the top-class chasers were declared to make their comebacks in the Shloer Chase (2.55 ) at Cheltenham on Sunday.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon enjoyed a fine novice chase campaign, suffering his sole defeat at the track in the Arkle in March, and was last seen winning the Celebration Chase at Sandown on the final day of the season under Aidan Coleman.

With Coleman still injured, Nico de Boinville will partner the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old for the first time since his bumper win at Newbury in March 2021.

His three rivals in the Grade 2 include the Alan King-trained Edwardstone, who has not been seen since his disappointing fifth in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. His most recent campaign also included a brilliant nine-length win in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

He also finished runner-up to Editeur Du Gite in the Clarence House Chase in January and they renew their rivalry. The Gary Moore-trained nine-year-old finished fifth in Exeter's Haldon Gold Cup on his return this month.

Dual Shloer Chase winner Nube Negra completes the field of four and bids to become the first horse to land a hat-trick of wins in the contest.

Shloer Chase runners and riders

Editeur Du Gite Niall Houlihan

Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Jonbon Nico de Boinville

Nube Negra Harry Skelton

The well-backed Onlyamatteroftime will face 15 rivals in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30 ) and bids to provide owner Paul Byrne with his second success in the last four runnings.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old is the 7-2 favourite for the competitive 2m handicap, having been as big as 9-1 this week.

His rivals include Welsh Champion Hurdle winner Nemean Lion , who races off joint-top weight alongside Too Friendly , while Dan Skelton will be doubly represented with L'Eau Du Sud and recent Ascot winner Knickerbockerglory .

Mares' Novices' Hurdle fourth Luccia is set to make her handicap debut, while course-and-distance Grade 2 winner Lookaway has also been declared.

Greatwood Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Nemean Lion Richard Patrick

Too Friendly Lilly Pinchin (claiming 3lb)

Anyharminasking Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Sonigino Freddie Gingell (5)

Punctuation Paddy Brennan

Luccia James Bowen

Knickerbockerglory Tristan Durrell (5)

Gin Coco Jonathan Burke

Lookaway Jack Quinlan

Swaffham Bulbeck Ciaran Gethings

L'Eau Du Sud Harry Skelton

Afadil Harry Cobden

Iberico Lord Nico de Boinville

Go Dante Sean Bowen

Hey Johnny Jack Foley (3)

Onlyamatteroftime Danny Mullins

