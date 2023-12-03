'It's been so surreal!' - Frankie Dettori is first to be voted off I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Frankie Dettori's time in the jungle came to an end on Sunday after he became the first contested to be voted out in this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The world-famous jockey spent 12 days in the Australian jungle and completed a number of bushtucker trials and challenges during that period.

Dettori was one of two late arrivals on ITV's famous reality show – alongside former world heavyweight boxing champion Tony Bellew – and was 7-1 with Coral last month to be crowned King of the Jungle. However, he had been pushed out to 66-1 with Sky Bet by Sunday having been given little screen time while in camp.

Speaking to the show's hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Dettori said: "It's been so surreal – what an adventure!

"It really hit me when we got the letters from our loved ones. You forget there is a world outside with people watching you and we've been out of our comfort zone for so long."

Dettori explained the challenges he faces while in Australia, saying: "My emotions were up and down. I've been dieting for 30 years, but this takes it to another level. The heat and the fatigue of the jungle, we just needed some fuel in the body – you could feel your body shutting off."

The jockey became the first celebrity to be voted off the show by a public vote, but the third overall to leave the jungle after both Grace Dent and Jamie-Lynn Spears pulled out on medical grounds.

Dettori added: "I'm disappointed, yes, but very happy because I did nearly two weeks in the jungle and beat my fears of snakes and enclosed spaces. I met some wonderful people and it was an amazing experience."

Dettori was the second racing personality to take part in I'm A Celebrity, after Willie Carson finished fifth in the 2011 edition.

The jockey is now expected to have a short break before relocating to California to continue his riding career, having reversed his decision to retire from the saddle this year.

Read these next:

He's going in the jungle! Frankie Dettori officially confirmed for ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

TV review: trials but no tribulations as fearless Frankie impresses on I'm A Celebrity debut

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off