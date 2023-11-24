TV review: trials but no tribulations as fearless Frankie impresses on I'm A Celebrity debut
Nigel Farage's backside, Britney Spears's sister, and a mouthful of pig testicles - and that's just day one of Dettori's jungle adventure
Racing fans had to wait until Thursday's fifth episode of ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for Frankie Dettori to arrive but the jockey-turned-jungle dweller settled swiftly into his stride.
Moments after being introduced by presenters Ant and Dec as "the king of the saddle, a giant among jockeys", Dettori found himself facing former boxer Tony Bellew, another new arrival, in an obstacle-course race.
The twist – not a particularly shocking one if you've ever seen I'm A Celeb – is that each competitor must complete the course five times while carrying a pig's testicle in their mouth.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in