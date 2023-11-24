TV review: trials but no tribulations as fearless Frankie impresses on I'm A Celebrity debut

Racing fans had to wait until Thursday's fifth episode of ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for Frankie Dettori to arrive but the jockey-turned-jungle dweller settled swiftly into his stride.

Moments after being introduced by presenters Ant and Dec as "the king of the saddle, a giant among jockeys", Dettori found himself facing former boxer Tony Bellew, another new arrival, in an obstacle-course race.

The twist – not a particularly shocking one if you've ever seen I'm A Celeb – is that each competitor must complete the course five times while carrying a pig's testicle in their mouth.