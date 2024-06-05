'It's been a great 25 years' - trainer, clerk of the course and TV director Harriet Graham calls it a day

Harriet Graham , a former trainer, clerk of the course and television director, has announced an end to her long and varied career in racing.

She is quitting her joint training venture at Strip End stables in the Scottish borders, where Gary Rutherford will now go it alone.

Graham, 65, teamed up with Rutherford in 2022 but revealed on Wednesday: "I have decided to come off the joint licence, with Gary going forward as the sole trainer.

"The last two years have worked really well but I feel the time has come for Gary and his partner Georgina to go it alone. We will continue to live on site and will be there if they need any assistance."

Graham trained for a quarter of a century, winning the Rehearsal Chase with Aye Right who was also placed in the Charlie Hall Chase, Ladbrokes Trophy and Ultima Handicap Chase.

Aye Right: won the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in 2021 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's been a great 25 years, with 80-plus winners and some great highs to offset the lows," she said. "I wish Gary and Georgina the best of luck and will watch with interest their runners. I hope everyone will continue to support them.

"Small trainers have increasingly found it harder to compete with the large mega yards with crazy budgets but I feel strongly if you want your horses to have individual attention the small yards are the only place this can happen. I know Gary and Georgina have a passion for racing and horse welfare. Each horse and owner will be well looked after with regular updates."

Graham was a television director at RaceTech for 22 years and clerk of the course at all five tracks in Scotland, either on a permanent or temporary basis, including being in charge of the Scottish Grand National and the Ayr Gold Cup.

She thanked all those who have helped her over the years and said: "It's been a pleasure and I'm looking forward to more time to hike the hills and compete my own leisure horses."

Harriet Graham: "I'm looking forward to more time to hike the hills and compete my own leisure horses" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Read these next:

Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford team up with first joint-licence in Scotland

'I got run over by my own lorry' – collision may rob trainer of big-race date

'It looks the hottest race in Europe' - French aces ready for golden opening day at Royal Ascot

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.