- More
'It's an insult' - Paddy Brennan blasts new financial rules for syndicate members
Paddy Brennan labelled rule changes requiring syndicate members to disclose their source of income and personal information when opening a Weatherbys account as an "insult" to prospective owners.
The former jockey, who runs his own syndicate, joined the chair of the Racehorse Syndicates Association (RSA) in criticising a recent change in Weatherbys Racing Bank's policy that mandates a full onboarding process for any new account opened for a syndicate with ten or fewer members, or for anyone who holds a share of ten per cent or more in a syndicate of 11 shareholders or larger.
Weatherbys said the stricter requirements on knowing who was involved in each syndicate and how they were funding their spending on horses was necessary due to banking regulations. However, Brennan believes the requirement for syndicate members to complete a source of funds form with documentation such as a P60 or a pension statement is another potential barrier to ownership.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- City Of Troy set to face quality field in Juddmonte International - but stablemate Los Angeles likely to head elsewhere
- The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances
- William Hill parent company Evoke reveals widening losses but expects 'significant improvement'
- A red-hot Yorkshire Oaks: assessing the key contenders for next week’s Group 1 contest
- Teen sensation Billy Loughnane's rise to the top continues as he notches 100th domestic winner this season
- City Of Troy set to face quality field in Juddmonte International - but stablemate Los Angeles likely to head elsewhere
- The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances
- William Hill parent company Evoke reveals widening losses but expects 'significant improvement'
- A red-hot Yorkshire Oaks: assessing the key contenders for next week’s Group 1 contest
- Teen sensation Billy Loughnane's rise to the top continues as he notches 100th domestic winner this season