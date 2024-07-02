Racing Post logo
'It's all systems go for the July Cup' - Vandeek and Inisherin primed for rematch at Newmarket

Vandeek: Commonwealth Cup is the main aim
Vandeek: lost his unbeaten record at HaydockCredit: Mark Cranham

Last year's superstar sprinter Vandeek is on course for a rematch with Haydock conqueror Inisherin in next weekend's My Pension Expert July Cup (4.35) at Newmarket.

Vandeek started the season as one of the most exciting three-year-olds in training following an unbeaten juvenile campaign which concluded with victory in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes in the colours of owner Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa. He made his reappearance in the Sandy Lane as a red-hot favourite but could finish no better than a disappointing third.

Inisherin, who won that contest, went on to register a two-and-a-quarter-length victory as the 9-4 favourite in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, a race for which Vandeek was ante-post favourite all winter but was a late absentee having scoped poorly in the days leading up to the contest.

