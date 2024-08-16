'It's a race we like and have won before' - classy Quddwah set for Irish Champions Weekend mission

Progressive miler Quddwah , who acquitted himself well when fourth on his first Group 1 assignment in France last weekend, is set to have his next outing in the Group 2 Solonaway Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown next month.

The four-year-old, who is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, was on the pace for much of the mile trip in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last Sunday before eventually finishing three and a half lengths behind impressive winner Charyn.

Owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum and the Crisfords have previously found the Solonaway Stakes a happy hunting ground, having won the Group 2 with Jadoomi in 2022.