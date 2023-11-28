Racing Post logo
'It'll be hard work' - jump racing resumes as Southwell after Tuesday's meeting passes its inspection

Nineohtwooneoh and Harry Cobden clear a fence en route to winning the opening race of the jumps season
Southwell: Tuesday's jumps meeting goes aheadCredit: Pool

Jump racing will return to Southwell as planned on Tuesday after the track passed its morning inspection.

A 7.30am check had been called following 16mm of rain yesterday, but 1mm of rainfall overnight has left the course raceable. The going is currently heavy, soft in places.

Clerk of the course David Attwood said: "We got 16mm rainfall yesterday, which turned the track's going around from perfect jumps ground. We were expecting a lot less – around 5mm of rain – so we wanted to double check.

"But we got less than expected overnight and while it'll be hard work, we're racing and that's the most important thing."

The seven-race card begins at 12.40 and is the first jumps action at the Nottinghamshire track since it suffered extensive flood damage from Storm Babet last month. Racing resumed at Southwell with an evening all-weather card last Friday.

Attwood added: "We've been eager to get going again for a while now. Lots of work has gone on to get racing again and Friday was a great success. My thanks goes to everyone who have been so patient with everything we've had to do."

No problems are expected at Britain's other jumps meeting at Sedgefield, with the going soft, heavy in places. At Tramore, it is soft, soft to heavy in places on the hurdles course and soft on the chase track ahead of its seven-race card.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 28 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 08:20, 28 November 2023

