'It will be like home away from home' - Andrea Atzeni back to ride at Newmarket this weekend

Hong Kong-based jockey Andrea Atzeni starts a two-day busman’s holiday at Newmarket on Friday as a prelude to his return to Hong Kong next week.

The Sardinian has spent some much needed downtime with family and friends in Italy since the Hong Kong season ended in July, but was back in Britain and riding out for Marco Botti in Newmarket on Wednesday morning to keep his hand in.

Atzeni is booked to take one ride on the July course on Friday and as many as six the following day, including in the featured Listed Hopeful Stakes for his old mentor Roger Varian.