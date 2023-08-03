'It makes me look incompetent' - trainer blasts BHA as runner is withdrawn due to issue with shoe dispensation

Trainer Mark Loughnane expressed his frustration after his runner was withdrawn from Nottingham's 6f handicap in a dispute over permission to run without hind shoes.

Momaer was among the market leaders for the second race on the card, but she did not leave the parade ring as the BHA could find no special dispensation had been granted to run without hind shoes, a requirement necessary when racing on turf.

However, the trainer said the horse had already received dispensation to run without hind shoes and had won without them at Leicester last month, as well twice last year at Chepstow and Redcar.

Loughnane said: "It got brought to the BHA's attention today and I said she had a dispensation, but they can't find it in the BHA office. I know I've done it. She was in the parade ring, the owner made his way down, everything was right and she's in the form of her life. It's a race I thought she could have won.

"We're well aware of the rules and if it was an error on our side then I'd put my hands up, but I know I haven't. She's never worn hind shoes since she's been in training and she's run three times on turf. They've said it's going to be referred, but they could have let her run and had an inquiry afterwards."

The trainer, who is the father of promising young rider Billy Loughnane, said: "It's very, very frustrating because it makes me look incompetent and it makes the BHA look incompetent too."

The race was won by the 7-2 shot Enderman, who fought off Trabajo Detecho to give jockey Jimmy Quinn his first winner of 2023.

The stewards report read: "An inquiry was held to in relation to Momaer having arrived at the racecourse without any hind shoes.

"The stewards could obtain no evidence that prior dispensation had been granted for Momaer to run without a full set of shoes. However, the trainer maintained that he had been granted dispensation. Momaer was withdrawn from this race and the incident was referred to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority."

