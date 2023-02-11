'It causes more of a headache' - Love Envoi to go straight to Cheltenham Festival after Warwick withdrawal

Harry Fry admitted not running Love Envoi in Warwick’s Listed mares' hurdle on Saturday causes him more of a headache for her Cheltenham preparation but was content not to take a chance with his stable star on account of drying ground.

The Noel Fehily Racing-owned seven-year-old was an odds-on favourite to land the 2m5f event, but after walking the track, Fry declared her a non-runner. The going was described as good, good to soft in places, with 3-4mm of irrigation applied from the winning line to the top of the hill approaching the back straight on raceday morning.

Last year’s Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle winner has a 8-9 record and will now head straight to the Cheltenham Festival, more than likely contesting the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle. She has a second entry in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Fry said: "It's no one's fault as there's been no rain here since Classic Chase day and the ground was always a concern. We wanted to run her and had the race in mind all along in terms of her preparation for Cheltenham, but we've walked the course and decided against it.

"It causes more of a headache not running than running in terms of getting her spot on for March but we're not taking any chances with her. There's no rain forecast so there's no other prep options for her in the next week or so – we'll need to take her away for a gallop before Cheltenham.”

Harry Fry: trainer of Love Envoi Credit: Edward Whitaker( racingpost.com/photos)

Honeysuckle entered the Mares’ Hurdle picture this week and it promises to be a quality edition with last year’s winner Marie’s Rock, who landed the Warwick mares’ event prior to her Cheltenham Festival success, 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante and Brandy Love among the leading contenders.

Love Envoi, who has won both her starts at Sandown this season, is a best-price 11-2 with William Hill.

Fry said: "The Mares' Hurdle is looking fiercely competitive so she'll have to go there on her A game. We'll concentrate on getting her there now and worry about the race on the day."

