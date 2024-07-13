Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:10 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:10 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It beggars belief' - outrage at Ed Miliband after controversial Newmarket solar farm gets green light

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM JULY 09: UK Energy Security and Net Zero Emissions Minister Ed Miliband leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London, United Kingdom on July 09, 2024. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim Anadolu (Getty Images)
Ed Miliband: appointed energy security and net zero emissions minister last week Credit: Rasid Necati Aslim Anadolu (Getty Images)

A controversial plan to build the biggest solar farm in Europe close to some of Newmarket’s most important gallops has been given the green light by the new Labour government, despite a four-year campaign against it by key racing bodies, local MPs and several councils.

Sunnica solar and battery farm is to cover 2,800 acres of arable land on the west Suffolk and east Cambridgeshire border, parts of which, say opponents, will blight the landscape of the historic Limekilns training grounds to the north-east of Newmarket.

Ed Miliband, new minister for energy, security and net zero, announced on Friday afternoon he had given the go-ahead for the project a little over a week after taking office.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Newmarket correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain