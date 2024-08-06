- More
Impressive Dante winner Economics set for French return as connections decide to bypass Juddmonte International
Economics, who made a deep impression when running away with the Dante Stakes in May, is set to reappear in France next week.
The Night Of Thunder colt burst on to the scene with a six-length victory at York and was as short as 6-1 for the Group 1 Juddmonte International over the same course and distance on August 21, but connections have opted to run the one-time Derby fancy in next Thursday's Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville instead.
Trainer William Haggas, who will be bidding to win the race for a second time after Dubai Honour's success in 2021, said: "At the moment, it’s the way we’re looking. It’s a Group 2 with no penalty and it’s a start-back race. The Juddmonte is a huge race and he’s run three times in his life.
Britain
Last updated
