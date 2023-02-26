'I’m aiming to be back for the start of the turf season' - Hollie Doyle sets her return date target

Hollie Doyle is targeting a return to the saddle on the first day of the Flat season at Doncaster on April 1 after undergoing an operation on her elbow last week.

The leading jockey has been sidelined since taking a crashing fall at Wolverhampton on January 16 which fractured her elbow and ruptured the ligaments around it.

The six-time Group 1-winning rider was fired into the ground when her mount, The Perfect Crown, broke both front legs and was fatally injured in a freak incident in a seven-furlong claimer.

At the time of her fall, Doyle managed to walk to the ambulance and from there into the weighing room but x-rays later uncovered a fracture.

She said: “I had an operation on my elbow last Tuesday which went well. All being well I’m aiming to be back for the start of the turf season.“

Doyle has had lots of physiotherapy on her arm since her fall, mostly at Oaksey House in Lambourn but does not yet know when she will return to the saddle. She added: “I’m progressing but I don’t know when I’ll be back riding out to be honest but it won’t be for a while. I’ll play it by ear but hopefully I’ll be back at Archie’s [Watson's] sometime next month. I have my arm in a sling at the moment and will have for the next two weeks until I can get the arm moving again."

Hollie Doyle: claimed Group 1 honours aboard Nashwa Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Originally, Doyle was hoping to be back in early March but her recovery has taken longer than expected after specialists instructed her to have an operation.

She was forced to miss a planned trip to Qatar in February due to her injuries and now will not be back in time to ride on the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan on March 25.

As the retained rider for owner Imad Al Sagar, Doyle can, however, look forward to renewing acquaintance with the classy Nashwa this summer whom she partnered to Group 1 glory in both the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes last season.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.