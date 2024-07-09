Racing Post logo
'If it's raining like it has then I'd be very happy' - Alan King targeting Goodwood with Trueshan after satisfying win

Trueshan and Hollie Doyle on their way to victory in the Coral Marathon at Sandown
Trueshan and Hollie Doyle on their way to victory in the Coral Marathon at SandownCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Alan King will be on weather watch in the lead up to Glorious Goodwood as he targets more Group 1 success for Trueshan following the "easiest run he’s had for some time" at Sandown on Friday.

The eight-year-old, who defeated Night Sparkle by two lengths in the Listed Coral Marathon, is a general 14-1 shot for the £500,000 contest on July 30.

It was a first victory for Trueshan since the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp in September and King will be hoping for plenty of juice in the ground for his 16-time winner.

Britain

