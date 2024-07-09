FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
'If it's raining like it has then I'd be very happy' - Alan King targeting Goodwood with Trueshan after satisfying win
Trueshan and Hollie Doyle on their way to victory in the Coral Marathon at SandownCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Alan King will be on weather watch in the lead up to Glorious Goodwood as he targets more Group 1 success for Trueshan following the "easiest run he’s had for some time" at Sandown on Friday.
The eight-year-old, who defeated Night Sparkle by two lengths in the Listed Coral Marathon, is a general 14-1 shot for the £500,000 contest on July 30.
It was a first victory for Trueshan since the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp in September and King will be hoping for plenty of juice in the ground for his 16-time winner.
