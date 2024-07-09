'If it's raining like it has then I'd be very happy' - Alan King targeting Goodwood with Trueshan after satisfying win

Alan King will be on weather watch in the lead up to Glorious Goodwood as he targets more Group 1 success for Trueshan following the "easiest run he’s had for some time" at Sandown on Friday.

The eight-year-old, who defeated Night Sparkle by two lengths in the Listed Coral Marathon, is a general 14-1 shot for the £500,000 contest on July 30.

It was a first victory for Trueshan since the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp in September and King will be hoping for plenty of juice in the ground for his 16-time winner.